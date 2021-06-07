Henry "Hank" Mangelsen, 80, a lifelong resident of LaFollette Township, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 with his family by his side.
Hank was born on September 22, 1940, in LaFollette Township, son of the late Henry and Lida (McCarty) Mangelsen. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1965.
Hank and Karen (Romsos) were united in marriage on September 3, 1966, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Siren. They were blessed with four children, April, Larry, Jake and Randy.
He was a man of many talents and was creative and resourceful. He worked as a brick layer’s tender for over 10 years and worked at the Spooner Machine Shop from 1976 to 1992 doing small motor repairs and welding. From 1981 to 1994, Hank also spent countless hours tending to his family farm.
He and Karen enjoyed polka dancing at Indian Creek and playing cards with friends and family. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Siren and active at Hertel Lakeview Methodist Church. He was the best grandpa ever, attending sporting events, concerts, plays, and anything else his dear grandchildren were involved in. In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting during rifle season.
He will forever be remembered for his smile, his stories, conversations with anyone who had time to visit, and his special way with children.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 54 years, Karen; daughter, April (Dave) Close; sons, Larry (Traci) Mangelsen and Randy (fiancé, Georgia) Mangelsen; daughter-in-law, Holly Mangelsen; his grandchildren, Patty, Mandy, Seeley, Hannah, Baxter, Grace, Henry, Josie, Justin, Emma, and Kai; his brother, Gerald (Pauline) Mangelsen; sisters, Marlene
Swearingen, Nina (Lawrence) Hines and Lida Nordquist; brother-in-law, Gerald Hines; sisters-in-law, Esther Mangelsen and Lucy LaFranc; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jake; parents, Henry and Lida; infant brothers, Donnie and Kenny; brothers, Jess and Nick; and sisters, Inez Pearson and Donna Hines.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Siren. A funeral service honoring Hank will be held on Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. (visitation 10 to 11 a.m.) at Siren United Methodist Church with Pastor Ferdinand Serra
officiating. Interment will follow at Hertel Lakeview Cemetery. Lunch will be served after that at Lakeview United Methodist Church.
Pall bearers will be Jason Romsos, Keith Romsos, Dale Romsos, Brian Hines, Brad Swearingen, Lonny Pearson, and Rick Kosloski. Honorary pall bearers will be Maynard Mangelsen, Andy Mangelsen, Jerry Sexton, Butch VanSelus, Dirk Benzer, Chad Harrison, and Christopher Harrison.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Siren. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
