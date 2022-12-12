Helen Roselle Hanken

Helen Roselle Hanken, age 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2022, at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Helen was born on Oct 10, 1928, to Raymond and Hilda (Bakken) Falstad. Helen was united in marriage on August 12, 1961, in Spooner, WI, to Arvin Hanken. This union blessed them with two children, Laurel and Kari.

Helen was born and raised in Spooner, WI, where she attended school, worked at the Spooner Bank and met her future husband, Arvin. They made their home in Hudson, WI. After her husband’s death, Helen continued to raise her two girls plus began working at 3M, where she worked until her retirement in 1992.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Hanken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments