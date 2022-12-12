...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn and Sawyer
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Helen Roselle Hanken, age 94, passed away peacefully on Dec 5, 2022, at Artis Senior Living in Woodbury, MN. Helen was born on Oct 10, 1928, to Raymond and Hilda (Bakken) Falstad. Helen was united in marriage on August 12, 1961, in Spooner, WI, to Arvin Hanken. This union blessed them with two children, Laurel and Kari.
Helen was born and raised in Spooner, WI, where she attended school, worked at the Spooner Bank and met her future husband, Arvin. They made their home in Hudson, WI. After her husband’s death, Helen continued to raise her two girls plus began working at 3M, where she worked until her retirement in 1992.
