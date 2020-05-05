Helen Pederson

Helen V. (Odden) Pederson, 96, died peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center, Spooner. She is now with her husband, Floyd; her son, Dennis; and her parents, Christian and Pauline Odden.
Helen was born on October 25, 1923, and lived on a farm in the Timberland Community with her parents, three sisters, and eight brothers. She attended Roosevelt Grade School and graduated from Cumberland High School. Helen attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis and graduated from the Registered Nursing program at Deaconess Hospital, Minneapolis.
She was also part of the US Cadet Nursing Program. She continued her career at Shell Lake Hospital, retiring in 1984.
Helen married Floyd Pederson on July 19, 1947, at the Timberland Lutheran Church. They raised their family on a farm in the Heart Lake Community, just south of Shell Lake. As their children were involved in their church, 4-H, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and athletic and musical events at the Shell Lake High School, they were busy. Helen and Floyd rarely missed one of the events and continued to follow events at Shell Lake for many years.
They were blessed with 11 grandchildren, who spent many hours on the farm. Their favorite event was the pancake breakfast that Grandma would make on Saturday morning, as they tried to see who could eat the most pancakes. Christmas lefse was also a treat as they continued their Norwegian traditions.
Helen’s favorite pastime was singing. She was a member of the Heart Lake Trio, the Salem Lutheran Church Choir, Sweet Adeline’s, and various Odden family singing groups.
Helen is survived by four children, Susan (Larry) of Solon Springs, Mary (Keith) of Cross Plains, Timothy (Susan) of Amherst, and Jeff of Shell Lake; and 11 grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashley), Jerid, Greta (Logan), Gina (Nick), Nicholas (Therese), Megan (Dustin), Chad (Danielle), Christopher (Kate), Brent (Nicole), Stephanie (Cory), and Aaron (Holly). She was blessed with 22 great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Jean, and brother-in-law, Peder; many nieces and nephews; and many members of extended families and friends.
Because of Covid-19, a Celebration of Life will be conducted later this summer. Burial will be in Shell Lake Cemetery.
