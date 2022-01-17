Our amazing mother, who raised seven of us with love, compassion and guidance, died January 7 at the age of 91.
She was born near Spooner, Wisconsin, and raised as a foster child by “Grandma Elsie” until meeting the good-looking and self-confident Larry. They were married 73 years, moving up and down the Midwest 18 times as her family grew and Dad was promoted in the insurance industry.
Their main base, however, was Stevens Point, Wisconsin. There she worked at Ben Franklin Junior High, the Rice Clinic, and obtained her LPN in her mid-50s.
We have wonderful memories of her dressing up in her red velvet dress, rhinestones in her hair, the smell of Interlude perfume, backyard picnics, rolling on the floor laughing as she taught us “fish lips,” pin curls and rollers with beer (for body!), cartwheels in her mid-40s (she had been a cheerleader), shopping buoyed by chocolate-covered peanuts, swimming at the lake, using intuition to catch us smoking, drinking, sneaking out at night, and digging for the truth in long, late night talks.
She prepared the favorite meal and cake for each of our birthdays. Teaching us to bake, decorating Christmas cookies and coloring Easter eggs (a tradition handed down to grandchildren), indulging us with hot dogs wrapped in pancakes with syrup were simple things, but precious to us.
She was spontaneous and always up for adventures such as late-night ice skating in the snow “just because it was beautiful.” We are forever thankful to her for the unconditional love and instilling the importance of family.
After retiring, they built their home “up north Wisconsin” on beautiful Des Moines Lake and wintered in Satellite Beach, Florida. She loved to entertain and danced whenever possible. Families gathered for yearly summer vacations at the lake.
She will be greatly missed by her seven children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews around the country.
She is survived by her children, Terri (Jeff Laramie), Mark (Jill), Judy (Efrain) Arizpe, Cindy (Armin) Nebel, David, Steve (Kristine) and Dan (Charlotte); her sisters-in-law, Elaine Michel, Kathleen Brown; and brother-in-law, Jack Brown.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Michel (seven weeks ago); in-laws, Marion and Barney Honer, George, Irene and Jo Michel, Father Eugene Michel, Dick (Elaine) Michel; and daughter-in-law, Diane (David) Michel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish in Madison, Wisconsin. The service will also be livestreamed on the church YouTube channel.
