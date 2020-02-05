Helen Jacklen

Helen (Henderson) Jacklen passed away on February 2, 2020, in Virginia, Minnesota, at age 87.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald of Minnesota: her daughter, Kathleen Jacklen and Mel Moschler of Minnesota; sons, James Jacklen and Beth, Thomas Jacklen, and Rich and Cindy Jacklen, all of Minnesota; 12 grandchildren, one great-grand daughter, and many nieces and nephews, all of Minnesota; brother, Glen Henderson and Norma (Gillette) of Montana; and Judy Markgren of Rice Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Emily Henderson; and sister, Dona Meehan.

Her funeral will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, Minnesota, on Saturday, Feb. 8. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her gentle spirit.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Jacklen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments