Helen Jacklen

Helen (Henderson) Jacklen passed away on February 2, 2020, in Virginia, Minnesota, at age 87.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald of Minnesota: her daughter, Kathleen Jacklen and Mel Moschler of Minnesota; sons, James Jacklen and Beth, Thomas Jacklen, and Rich and Cindy Jacklen, all of Minnesota; 12 grandchildren, one great-grand daughter, and many nieces and nephews, all of Minnesota; brother, Glen Henderson and Norma (Gillette) of Montana; and Judy Markgren of Rice Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joel and Emily Henderson; and sister, Dona Meehan.
Her funeral will be at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, Minnesota, on Saturday, Feb. 8. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her gentle spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.