Harry Dahlstrom Jr.

Harry Robert Dahlstrom Jr., 84, passed away Dec. 10, 2021, at Indianhead Medical Center Shell Lake, Wisconsin, with his wife of 64 years, Verna, by his side.

Harry was born Sept. 28, 1937, son of Harry Robert Dahlstrom Sr. and Francis Dahlstrom (Bass).

Harry was united in marriage to Verna Holman on Dec. 28, 1957, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, where they raised their seven children on the homestead.

Harry was a farmer and logger, but his true passion was cutting firewood well into his 80s. He loved to tell a good joke, watch his grandkids play sports, and spend time with family.

Harry is survived by his wife, Verna; seven children, Steve, Don (JoAnn), Sue (Wayne) Pearson, Sally, Bruce (Yvonne), JoAnne (Brad) Melton, and Dave (Vanessa); 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill (Didi) Holman, and sister-in-law, Marion Bricken; and several nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Francis; brother, Leonard; and sisters, Dorothy Lashmett and Maryann Chapman.

Celebration of life honoring Harry will be held outdoors in the spring.

