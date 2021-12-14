Harry Dahlstrom Jr.

Harry Robert Dahlstrom Jr., 84, passed away Dec. 10, 2021, at Indianhead Medical Center Shell Lake, Wisconsin, with his wife of 64 years, Verna, by his side.
Harry was born Sept. 28, 1937, son of Harry Robert Dahlstrom Sr. and Francis Dahlstrom (Bass).
Harry was united in marriage to Verna Holman on Dec. 28, 1957, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, where they raised their seven children on the homestead.
Harry was a farmer and logger, but his true passion was cutting firewood well into his 80s. He loved to tell a good joke, watch his grandkids play sports, and spend time with family.
Harry is survived by his wife, Verna; seven children, Steve, Don (JoAnn), Sue (Wayne) Pearson, Sally, Bruce (Yvonne), JoAnne (Brad) Melton, and Dave (Vanessa); 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill (Didi) Holman, and sister-in-law, Marion Bricken; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Francis; brother, Leonard; and sisters, Dorothy Lashmett and Maryann Chapman.
Celebration of life honoring Harry will be held outdoors in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.