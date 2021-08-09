Harold 'Pork' Bartholomew

Harold Lloyd “Pork” Bartholomew, 88, of Shell Lake died on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Indianhead Medical Center.
He was born on April 26, 1933, in Sundance, Wyoming, to Lyle and Nancy (Linton) Bartholomew. Harold later moved to International Falls, Minnesota. The family again moved after eighth grade to Mantorville, Minnesota, where he attended high school and was the quarterback on the undefeated football team.
After graduation in 1951, Pork enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. He served on a destroyer, the U.S.S. Waller (DDE 466), during the Korean War. In 1956, he started working for IBM in Rochester, Minnesota, where he worked until his retirement in 1990.
He married his sweetheart, Lillian “Lil” Loeffler, in Alexandria, Minnesota, on July 14, 1958. After his retirement from IBM, he and Lil moved to their home in Shell Lake. Together Pork and Lil shared 63 wonderful years filled with many adventures, travels, laughs, stories, and lots of opportunities to dance. Pork made no secret of the fact that Lil was the love of his life and that he adored her.
Pork enjoyed playing his ukulele and guitar, listening to good ol’ country music, coaching youth baseball, watching the Minnesota Twins, feeding and watching the birds, and of course hunting. Most of all, Pork loved spending time with his family, sharing stories, and wintering in Venice, Florida.
During his life, Pork was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW, the American Legion, and the Moose. He was also president of the Rochester Youth Baseball Association. He was instrumental in starting a 9-10-year-old league. Pork’s stories and sayings will be remembered and repeated often in love.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian; children, Kimberly (Tom) Bertram, Scott Bartholomew, Jeff (Diana) Bartholomew, Patrick (Janet) Bartholomew, and Jodi (John) Jorgenson; grandchildren, Eric Bertram, Jacob Bertram, Amber Lowe, Nolan Bartholomew, Sam Jorgenson, Kate Jorgenson, and Emma Bartholomew; great-grandchildren, Tyler Bertram, Luke Bertram, Collins Bertram, Leighton Bertram, Keira Bertram, and Payton Bartholomew; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. Pork was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Nancy Bartholomew; and siblings, Donald Bartholomew, Merle Bartholomew, Maxine Raboin, Bonnie Miller, and Jacqueline Clark.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shell Lake, with Father Phil Juzza officiating. Burial will be in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday at 10 a.m., and all are welcome to attend. Pallbearers will be Eric Bertram, Jacob Bertram, Amber Lowe, Nolan Bartholomew, Sam Jorgenson, Kate Jorgenson, and Emma Bartholomew. Military honors will be accorded by the Shell Lake Honor Guard at the church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.