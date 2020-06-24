Harold Magnus

Harold James Magnus was born on May 29, 1947, to Clarice and Clifford Magnus of Sarona at the Hunt Hill Audubon Camp near Sarona. After attending elementary school in Sarona, Harold graduated in 1965 from Spooner High School.
Upon graduating, Harold attended Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College in Rice Lake, graduating in 1968 with a degree in architectural drafting. After being employed by Owen Ayres in Eau Claire, Harold enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving as a medical specialist in Vietnam from March 1968 to July 1969. He completed his military service while serving in Germany and was discharged on December 31, 1970.
Harold married Margaret Schultz of Eau Claire on May 29, 1971. Together they have two sons, Randy and Benjamin, and three adorable grandchildren.
Harold later attended CVTC in Eau Claire and graduated with an LPN degree. After working at the Cumberland Memorial Hospital in the Behavioral Health Department, Harold returned to school at River Wood in Prescott to pursue his certification as an alcohol and other drug abuse (AODA) counselor. He owned and operated two certified residential treatment facilities, Parkview Center and Magna House in Rice Lake, for several years, retiring in 2009.
Harold was an active member of Rice Lake Elks Lodge, #1441, for 33 years serving as Exalted Ruler in 1998-1999.
Harold is survived by his wife, Margaret; two sons, Randy and Benjamin; three grandchildren of which he was most proud, Brooke, Zachary, and Greta; two sisters, Linda (Chuck) Schultz of Rice Lake and Gloria (Dan) Snell of Milwaukee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarice and Clifford Magnus; and his brother, Bill.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 29, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, where Military Rites will be accorded him by the Haugen American Legion Post, with Father Ed Anderson officiating.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.