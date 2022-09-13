Harold Junior Hills, age 89, of Columbus, Minnesota, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Harold Junior was born to Harold & Luella (Grace) Hills. He was born, raised and went to school in the Spooner/Shell Lake area. Harold then joined the U.S Navy. In the four years that Harold was enlisted, he traveled and saw lots of countries, fixed many things and cooked a few meals. He always found time to keep in touch with Betty by writing her many letters. Once Harold was done with his adventures, he then married the love of his life, Betty Lou Mack, on February 7, 1959. Harold and Betty raised their family in Maplewood, Minnesota. They later moved to Columbus, Minnesota.
Harold dedicated 37 years to Chicago NorthWestern Railroad as an iron worker. Harold built many bridges in Chicago, Superior and even out West in South Dakota and Wyoming. Harold would travel back and forth every weekend to be with Betty and their children. Even after all those long weekends on the road, Harold loved to take trips. Harold saw every state but Hawaii. One of Harold’s favorite trips was when he and Betty took their motorcycle to Niagara Falls. Harold had many loves and hobbies. Harold was known for exotic animals and his deer (The Hills Deer Farm). Harold spent many hours at auctions buying animal, birds, vehicles, motorcycles and much more. Many items Betty didn’t even know about. One of Harold’s loves was heading to Trego to be at his and Betty’s seasonal campsite. Harold’s many stories, jokes, his stubbornness and his love for beer will be greatly missed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.