Harold ‘Hank’ Root

Harold L. “Hank” Root, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1926, in Ashland, Nebraska, to Leo and Ruth (Jones) Root.
Hank was an Army veteran, serving from 1945 to 1947 in Korea as a tech sergeant. On November 5, 1951, he was a united in marriage to Donna Marino. Hank owned an automobile service station in Minneapolis for several years. In 1965 they moved to Spooner permanently with their five children. He managed the Surplus Outlet for many years when it was still in the building on the east end of Walnut Street, in addition to buying a farm and starting a herd of White Face Hereford beef cows. He loved walking through his beef cows in the evening. Hank was the first farmer in the area to raise sunflowers as a crop. He later started working at the Spooner Post Office as a mail sorter and retired from there in 1987. After retirement he became special friends with Darlene Ogren, and they shared 32 years together.
In retirement he enjoyed projects in his workshop garage, taking long walks in the outdoors, and always loved visits from the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During most recent years, a country car ride reminiscing and a stop for breakfast would put a smile on his face.
He is survived by his 5 children: Daughters Emily Iverson and Chris Root; and sons Harold (Leah Ann), Jeff, and Steve (Diane); 8 grandchildren: Jessica, Dana, Patrick, Miranda, Hollie, Anthony, Malachi, and Mariah, and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ruth; his wife of 35 years, Donna, and special friend, Darlene Ogren; his brothers, Merle, Leo, and Jack, and sisters Betty and Helen, and son-in-law Frank Iverson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Spooner Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 24. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Services will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Richard Melton, followed by military honors at the Spooner Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Spooner Funeral Home.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Hank’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
