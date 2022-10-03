Harold George Hoecherl died Sept. 27, 2022, in Savannah, Georgia.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Oct. 24, at Asbury Memorial Church, Savannah, GA. A full obituary is available at www.foxandweeks.com.

