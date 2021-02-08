Hannah Johnson

Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Sawyer, Price, Burnett and Washburn Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&