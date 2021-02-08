Hannah Johnson

Hannah Kathleen Johnson of Spooner passed away peacefully in her home after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, with her family surrounding her.
Hannah was born on June 22, 1981, in Spooner to John Johnson and Karen (Johnson) Gonyea. She lived most of her adult life in Eau Claire. She worked as a chef at a school and was a direct care professional for the past 15 years.
Hannah was a courageous, brave, compassionate, creative woman who loved her family, friends, art, cooking, camping, and entertainment. She made it her life goal to make people laugh. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Hannah is survived by her father, John Johnson of Spooner; her mother, Karen Gonyea, and stepfather, Anthony Gonyea of Pine City, Minnesota; sister, Sadie Goodenow (Aaron); and brothers, Jeremiah Johnson (Katie), Taylor Gonyea (Jessica), Britt Gonyea, Gabriel Gonyea, and Isaiah Gonyea. She is also survived by her grandparents, Dale and Judith Gonyea; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Hannah was preceded in death by grandparents, Floyd and Melinda Johnson, and Frank and Kathy Borelli.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Ballroom at the Spooner Civic Center in Spooner.
