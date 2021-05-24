Gwenyth Evans

Gwenyth Dee (nee: Jenkins) Evans was born in Minneapolis on February 16, 1940. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis in 1958. She attended the University of Minnesota.
She married Don Evans in 1964, and they moved to Spokane, Washington, in 1977. They divorced in 1985, and she and their son, Chris, moved back home to Minneapolis in 1986.
She retired from 7500 York Cooperative, where she worked with many wonderful people, in 2006 but continued to work in the small grocery store there until 2014. At the age of 75 she moved to Spooner to be closer to her son, who is very grateful for the time he was able to spend with her.
Gwen loved to travel and visit the outdoors. Trips she talked about often were Mexico, Denmark and Wales, the Black Hills, Colorado, and to Big Sandy Lake in Minnesota. One of her fondest memories was being a stewardess for Northwest Airlines.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Christian Evans of Spooner; friends Susie Gynild and Rich Carpenter; her dog, Peppi; as well as many friends and cousins.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Jack Jenkins; and brother, Bruce Jenkins and wife Lea (Cope).
A small gathering will be held for Gwen on Thursday, May 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. at her home, 196 Jon Ct. in Spooner.
A Celebration of Gwen’s Life will be held on Thursday, June 3, from noon to 3 p.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Ave. So. in Bloomington, Minnesota.
“Gwen loved flowers. So please, if you are not able to attend, send flowers to the above address for the service. If you are able to join us, then please bring flowers,” the family said. Family and close friends are invited to dinner afterward at David Fong’s, 9329 Lyndale Ave. So., Bloomington, at 3:30 p.m.
Burial will be held in August in Eidskog Cemetery in Ortonville, Minnesota, where she can be with her parents.
