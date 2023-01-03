...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 7 to 12 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves 6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two Harbors to
Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS
MORNING TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional light snow accumulations
possible Wednesday afternoon and night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Gwendolyn Eileen (Stouffer) Seever, age 79, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, passed away on December 30, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center with family and friends by her side.
Gwen was born April 16, 1943, in Vallejo, CA, to Rainsford and Lorraine (Fahland) Stouffer. She graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1961. Gwen married Robert Milton in 1963 and moved to Shell Lake, where they raised five children. Robert and Gwen later divorced. Larry and Gwen married in 1988 and together they lived in Sarona for many years and recently moved to Rice Lake.
