Gwendolyn Eileen (Stouffer) Seever

Gwendolyn Eileen (Stouffer) Seever, age 79, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, passed away on December 30, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center with family and friends by her side. 

Gwen was born April 16, 1943, in Vallejo, CA, to Rainsford and Lorraine (Fahland) Stouffer. She graduated from Shell Lake High School in 1961. Gwen married Robert Milton in 1963 and moved to Shell Lake, where they raised five children. Robert and Gwen later divorced. Larry and Gwen married in 1988 and together they lived in Sarona for many years and recently moved to Rice Lake.   

