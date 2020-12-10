Guy Lee McFarren, 67, of Springbrook, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth.

He was born on March 28, 1953, in Beloit to Gerald and Barbara (Ayer) McFarren. He started his career with Wisconsin Bell and retired 26 years later as a special circuits technician from AT&T.

Guy had a passion and love for his grandchildren and the outdoors. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Some of his favorite activities included camping, fishing, boating, hunting, sturgeon spearing, and mountain biking. Guy assisted with youth hunts and hunter safety, and was a benefactor member of the NRA, a Life Member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, a longtime member of Ducks Unlimited, the National Wildlife Turkey Foundation, and was a Life Member of the Conservation Congress Waterfowl Commission.

Guy loved to help others and taught that to his family.

He is survived by his children, Shea (B.J.) Reiland of Greenville and Lucas (Aleda) McFarren of Springbrook; six grandchildren, Isaac, Liliana, Elijah, Willam, Rowen, and Egan; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Scott and Kelly McFarren.

There will be a public visitation from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake before the private funeral service which will be livestreamed on Facebook at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sue Odegard officiating. Burial will be in Earl Cemetery.

“He will always be remembered when I feel the sunshine on my face, the wind blowing in the woods, and the sound of leaves rustling.” www.skinnerfh.com

