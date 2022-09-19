Gregory Scott Bennett died September 16, 2022. He was born May 18, 1952, in Superior, WI, to Charles R. and Betty C. (Tyson) Bennett.

Shortly after graduating from Shell Lake High School, he enlisted into the United States Air Force and served four years.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments