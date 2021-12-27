Gregory Odden

Gregory (Greg) Paul Odden, 64, of rural Barronett, passed away December 17, 2021, at Marshfield Hospital in Marshfield, Wisconsin. 

He was born March 7, 1957, in Shell Lake, Wisconsin, to Milton and Jean (Miller) Odden. He met Cheryl early in life and they married in 1978.

Greg grew up in the Shell Lake area and as an adult bought the farm his grandparents farmed. There, he and Cheryl raised their three sons, who joined them in farming. He enjoyed having his grandkids around him on the farm. Farming was his passion, and his other interests such as co-ops, township government, and FSA were all connected to that. 

Greg was known to his family and friends for his willingness to help others and his positive outlook on life.  

Greg is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Furchtenicht) Odden; children, Tyler (Rebecca) Odden, Nathan (Katelyn Gardner) Odden, and Kannen (Amanda) Odden; grandchildren, Charlotte, Max, Jack, Rachel, Caleb, Karsyn, and Kash Odden; brothers, Phil (Else Bigton) Odden of Barronett and Kimberly Odden of Shell Lake; sister, Kathleen (William) Granzin of Park Falls; Benjamin (Vera) Bodom and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Jean Odden.

A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Timberland Lutheran Church and a public Celebration of Life will be held at the farm on August 12, 2022.

Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.

