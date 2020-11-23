Greg Jensen of Wascott passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 70 on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
He was born on June 12,1950, to DeWayne and Betty (Johnson) Jensen of Minong. He graduated from Northwood High School in Minong in 1968 and received a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin - Superior in 1972.
Greg met his future bride, Janet (Jan) Cable, in Spooner in the summer of 1968. They were married in 1971. The couple moved to Minneapolis in 1972, where Greg was employed by the University of Minnesota. He later accepted a position in the Energy Management division at Control Data Corporation, and after a series of promotions and acquisitions, retired in 2010 as Quality Assurance lead for Siemens Energy Management.
Greg and Jan purchased a cabin on the Minong Flowage in Wascott in 1986, to which they relocated their family in 1994. Greg would happily reside there for the rest of his life.
Greg was active in many community organizations, including the Four Seasons Recreational Club, the Minong Flowage Association, and the Wascott Volunteer Fire Department. He was elected to the position of Wascott town chairman for two terms, resigning in 2015 due to health concerns. He played the role of Santa’s elf for several years at the Wascott Children’s Christmas Party.
Greg enjoyed all kinds of sports and was a big fan of the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and NASCAR. In his early days in Minneapolis, he played for several softball teams. He also enjoyed hunting and ice fishing, and he and Jan enjoyed country dancing, riding his Harley, and geocaching. He rarely turned down a cigar or a Leinenkugel’s beer.
Greg supported his children in their sporting endeavors, cheering them on in basketball, hockey, and gymnastics, and even coaching a girls softball team. His home hosted many gatherings of friends and family.
In July of 2015 Greg experienced a sudden cardiac arrest while visiting family in Madison. After a miraculous recovery, he was blessed with the opportunity to walk his daughter down the aisle, welcome three granddaughters into the world, spend some time with his son in the skies over northern Wisconsin, and visit with his daughter from California several times.
Greg is survived by his wife, Jan; son, Matt Jensen, Prairie du Sac; daughters, Jeena (Aaron) Eliason, Irvine, California, and Allie (Danny) Koss, Fitchburg; three granddaughters, Emmarie, Caelynn, and Kinsley Koss; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rodney.
No service will be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of Greg’s life is planned for June. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Wascott Volunteer Fire Department Foundation or the Northwood Education Foundation.
Online memories and condolences for Greg’s family may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.