Gordon Rank

Gordon F. Rank, 82, of Springbrook passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Gordon Francis Rank was born on May 2, 1938, the son of Gilbert and Alma Rank. He was raised in Dunn County and graduated from agriculture school. He joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge he moved to Springbrook to work on the farm with his brothers.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching football and NASCAR. Gordon never had a bad word about anyone and was always well thought of by others.
Gordon is survived by his three brothers, Reuben Rank of Springbrook, Marvin Rank of Springbrook, and Bruce Rank of New Richmond; three sisters, Sharon Kurtz of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Beverly Sweeney of Minneapolis, and Joyce Riley of Deer Park; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; five sisters; and an infant sibling.
A celebration of Gordon’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Gordon’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
