Gloria Ann Carlson, 85, of Shell Lake passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Gloria was born on January 22, 1935, to Ralph and Ellen Pinney in Shell Lake. She was born and raised in the same house as her mother and would eventually go on to raise her own family with her husband, Gene Carlson, in the same home.
Gloria worked at the Shell Lake hospital for over 30 years before retiring. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, and playing cards. Gloria loved animals, especially her cats. Above all else Gloria was a wonderful loving mother who devoted much of her time to her family and always enjoyed the time she could spend with them. She especially enjoyed going to fish fry Fridays with her family as well as having Sunday dinner every week with them.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Susan (Jim) Worre of Shell Lake and Peggy (John) Ryan of Frederic; grandchildren, Erin, Mike, and Mary; as well as many other family, friends, and relatives.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ellen Pinney; sisters, Charlotte Lundberg and Florence Regeneuaer; and brother, Robert Pinney.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home is assisting the family.
