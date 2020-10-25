Glenn Hedlund, 69, of Spooner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, with his wife by his side.

Glenn Robert Hedlund was born on September 28, 1951, in Shell Lake to Arthur Sr. and Junice (Reichel) Hedlund. He attended and graduated from Spooner High School in 1969.

In January of 1970, he joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard Unit in Spooner where he served until 1976.

On May 2, 1970, he began a 41-year career with Barron Electric Cooperative as a journeyman lineman, retiring in 2011 as line superintendent.

On August 15, 1970, Glenn was united in marriage to Charlotte Graham at Spooner Wesleyan Church. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Glenn loved his job and working for Barron Electric, and together with his wife, enjoyed travelling the United States, taking ocean cruises, and hiking in the mountains. His granddaughters brought him the most joy in his life, and he loved every minute he spent with them. He also enjoyed running, biking, bow and gun hunting for deer, and ice fishing.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Charlotte; daughter, Vicki (Tommy) Chido of Spooner; granddaughters, Lauren and Ally; sister, Nancy of Spooner; mother, Junice; brother, Art Jr.; sister, Cindy; nieces and nephews.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father.

Due to the current health pandemic, no services are planned. Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

