Glenn Harriman, 98, of Brooksville, Florida, passed away on April 9. He was born on May 11, 1921, in Mackey Valley, town of Stone Lake, to Joseph and Mae Alice (Englehart) Harriman. 

He is Lutheran by faith. Glenn loved square dancing, golf, the outdoors, and he loved to work and keep busy, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. 

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mae Harriman; beautiful wife of 74 years, Eunice Harriman; daughter, Mary Reinitz; granddaughter, Heather Harriman, and grandson, Heath James; sisters, Ruth Harriman, Erma Lindell, and Lillian Little; and brothers, Cecil Harriman and Archie Harriman. 

Glenn is survived by his three children, Roger Harriman of Georgia, Susan Harriman of Florida, and Joseph Harriman of Texas; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and loving family and friends. 

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date mid-summer. 

