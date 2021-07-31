Gladys Ruegger, 95, of Shell Lake and formerly of Hayward and Winter, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Glenview Assisted Living in Shell Lake.
Gladys Mae Tucker was born on August 31, 1925, in Rice Lake, the daughter of Howard and Vivian (Crosby) Tucker. She grew up in Winter and graduated from Winter High School in 1943. She then attended the University of Wisconsin Pharmacy School Madison until 1948.
On September 5, 1948, she was joined in marriage to Robert C. Ruegger when he returned from World War II. They made their home in Winter and ran and eventually owned Tucker Store in Winter. Robert passed away in 1998, and then Gladys sold the store and moved to Hayward.
Gladys served as the treasurer for the town of Winter for many years while living in that community. She enjoyed flower gardening, knitting, sewing, embroidering, and spending time with her family and friends.
Gladys is survived by her son, Michael (Barbara) Ruegger of Spooner; daughter, Susan Carlson of Lake Elmo, Minnesota; grandson, Matthew Ruegger of Robbinsdale, Minnesota; granddaughter, Mindy Lee (Nicholas) Scribner of Spooner; one great-grandson, Dylan Scribner; sister-in-law, Alice Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and brother, Arnold Tucker.
A private memorial service will be held for Gladys with interment in Winter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Glenview Assisted Living, 201 Glenview Ln., Shell Lake, WI 54871, or Spooner Regional Hospice, 819 Ash St., Spooner, WI 54801.
