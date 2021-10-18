Gibson Walsh

Gibson T. Walsh, age 18, of Hayward, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Gunderson-Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Gibson Timothy Walsh was born on July 9, 2003, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota, the son of Tyler and Debra (Johnson) Walsh. When Gibson was 4 years old his parents moved from Superior, Wisconsin, to Spooner, Wisconsin.
Gibson began his education in the Spooner School System where his love of sports and competition led him to play hockey, golf, football, and baseball. After completing the eighth grade of school, Gibson began attending Hayward High School where he played golf and hockey for the Hayward Hurricanes. In the summers of his high school years, he worked for Timber Ridge Landscaping and Design in Hayward. Gibson graduated from Hayward High School in 2021 and began attending Western Technical College in La Crosse.
Gibson had a desire to be the best at whatever he was doing, including education, work or sporting events. He also enjoyed participating in fantasy football and fantasy hockey leagues and listening to sports commentary and podcasts, especially the “Spittin Chiclets” podcast. Gibson loved hanging out with friends and family. He would never get mad at others and was always kind and respectful. He would do anything he could to help others and was very protective of his brother, Keegan.
Gibson is survived by his parents, Tyler and Debra; brother, Keegan Walsh of Hayward; maternal grandmother, Claudia Johnson of Duluth; paternal grandparents, Patrick and Patti Walsh of Superior; aunts and uncles, Scott (Lori) Johnson of Cloquet, Minnesota, Danise (Tom) Hanson of Procter, Minnesota, Timothy Walsh of Superior; maternal great-grandmother, Emily Flewell; paternal great-grandfather, Richard Wnek; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dan Johnson; maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Virginia Anderson; paternal great-grandparents, Ethel Wnek and Donald and Patty Walsh.
A service celebrating Gibson’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hayward High School Gymnasium. A time of gathering with family and friends will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening at Hayward High School Commons and directly after the service on Saturday until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Hayward Sports Center, 10475 Sutliff Drs., Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be left for Gibson’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
