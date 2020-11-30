Gerald Seckora

Gerald “Jerry” Seckora passed peacefully into the Lord’s care on November 27, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.
He was born on May 11, 1933, in Cooks Valley, Bloomer, and moved with his family to Trego in 1948.
Jerry logged most of his life, however, playing saxophone and clarinet as leader of his family’s four-piece band, Seckora’s Old Time Orchestra, was his joy. Through the years, he and his brothers volunteered their music at church, nursing homes, and right up to a couple of years ago playing with Bob and Vern for his friends at Queen of Angels Assisted Living in Radisson where he resided.
He was a born-again Christian, very quiet and kind, helping anyone who asked, and was a member of Joy Fellowship Church in Rice Lake.
Jerry is survived by brothers, Vernon of Spooner and Robert (Jan) of Trego; nieces, Candace (Zak) Rand of Spooner, Theresa (Jeff) Davis of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Becky (Tony) Martin of Spring Brook, Barbara (Ryan) Orn of Rice Lake, and Debbie (Eddie) Romportl of Haugen; nephews, Don Seckora Jr. of Rice Lake, Rick (Nancy) Seckora of Spooner, and Daniel (Erin) Seckora of New Richmond and their families.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, George J. and Anna (Siverling) Seckora; brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Betty; and nephew, Michael Stage.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Spooner Funeral Home is serving the family.
