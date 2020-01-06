Gerald Richard

Gerald “Uncle Gerry” LeRoy Richard, 81, of Minong, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.
He was born on December 30, 1938, in Minong to Julius and Muriel (Barber) Richard. Gerry graduated from the Northwood High School in Minong and then entered the United National Guard and then entered the United States Army and was honorably discharged.
He was married to Gale Peters in 2001, and she preceded him in death in 2014.
Gerry was a male model in Chicago, worked on a copper mine, worked on a sheep ranch, was a sailboat captain, was an airplane pilot, owned a restaurant, bar, and also owned and operated Northwoods Marine Canvas for many years in Minong.
He was a great storyteller and prankster. He loved to read about aviation and go to plane shows.
He is survived by his siblings, Donald and Shirley Richards of Minong, Duane Richard of Minong, and Judy and Jack White of Shell Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Muriel Richard; two sisters, Marjorie Richard and Sue Michealson; and a brother, James Richard.
A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Longbranch Saloon and Eatery in Minong. Graveside services and Military Rites will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
