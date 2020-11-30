George Wright
George Arthur Wright, 88, of Decatur, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, after a sudden cardiac arrest due to COVID-19.
George was born on the Wright family homestead in Spooner on August 31, 1932, to Frank Arthur Wright and Ora Gladys Akin Wright. He grew up in Spooner and Hudson, and married the love of his life, Patricia Ruth Arnquist, on May 3, 1953.
George was a veteran in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He was employed by Remington Rand/Univac/Unisys as an electronic computer engineer retiring in 1991. George worked on the first solid-state computer and was amazed by his Google mini, cell phone, and zoom calls.
George and Patricia lived seasonally between Wrights Rippling Waters homestead in Spooner and their home in Bella Vista, , Arkansas.
George was active in the Boy Scouts for 28 years, following their core values from his youth to a Scout leader. With a servant’s heart, he was involved in ministry, teaching Sunday School, volunteering for Christian organizations, and making multiple mission trips to Trinidad and Mexico. George was a member of Cornerstone Church in Spooner.
Throughout their lives, George and Patricia enjoyed travel, including trips to Israel.
George touched the lives of all who knew him. He was generous, encouraging, prayerful, playful, and hardworking from one project to the next - right up until the end. With the exception of shuffling cards, George was remarkable and gifted at many things.
George will be deeply missed, but he’d like all to know that he loved the Lord with his heart, soul, and mind. His verse: “God is my Salvation. I will trust, and will not be afraid, for the Lord God is my strength and my song.” Is. 12.2
George is survived by those he loved: children, David Wright, Julia Moen (Scott), Steve Wright (Bruce Gillispie), and Jacquelyn Hale (Rex); grandchildren, Frank Wright, Nicklas Moen, Kristin Moen Baldonado (Michael), Lauren Hale, and Colton Hale; brothers, Charles Wright (Mary Lou) and Richard Wright (Harlene); and nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 65 years, Patricia Ruth Arnquist Wright, in 2018; his parents, Frank and Ora Wright; and sister, Katherine Chambers.
Burial with military honors and celebration of life will be planned for a later date in Spooner. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in George’s name to one of the organizations listed (for more information, see link in parenthesis): Wright’s Rippling Waters Tree Farm (wrightquist@gmail.com), Wisconsin’s Landmark Conservancy (landmarkwi.org/support-us), Gideons International (gideons.org/donate), or Washburn County Veterans Organization (wrightquist@gmail.com).
