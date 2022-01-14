Gene Bergman

Gene Arnold Bergman, 72, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, went home to the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022.
Gene was born to Carl and Blanche Bergman and grew up in Sarona, Wisconsin. Gene met and married the love of his life, Kathy Wille, on May 20, 1972. Together they raised three sons, Scott (Karen), Brian (Laura), and Tony (Kasey).
Gene served in the Army National Guard for six years. After working for 40 years at Lampert Lumber Yards, Gene drove for ADRC, where he truly enjoyed meeting and helping others. He also volunteered in the community for many years and enjoyed all of the friends he made along the way.
He was very proud of his family, sharing his love of hunting, fishing, and card playing with his boys and seven grandsons, Benjamin, Nicholas, Will, Jacob, Nathan, Luke, and Jack.
He is survived by his wife; three sons; seven grandsons; sister, Vivian Bergman of Sarona, Wisconsin; brother, Dennis (Judy Borton) Bergman of Cameron, Wisconsin; many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Blanche Bergman, and brother, Bobby, all of Sarona, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in Sarona Cemetery. Visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
