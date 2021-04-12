Gaylen Derrick, 87, a lifelong resident of the town of Scott, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, April 16, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery in A&H. A full obituary will appear in next week’s edition.
