Gaylen Derrick, 87, a lifelong resident of the town of Scott, died on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, April 16, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Sacred Heart Cemetery in A&H. A full obituary will appear in next week’s edition.

To plant a tree in memory of Gaylen Derrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments