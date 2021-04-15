Gaylen Derrick

“With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our loving and devoted husband, father, life-long farmer, and friend to all whose lives he touched – Gaylen Lee Derrick, age 87, a lifelong resident of the town of Scott, was reunited with his loving wife, Martha, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire,” his family said.
Gaylen was born on February 27, 1934, in the town of Scott to William Sr. and Beatrice (Durand) Derrick. He attended grammar school in the town of Scott and graduated from Spooner High School.
On April 12, 1958, he was joined in marriage to his forever love, Martha Wenzel, in Shell Lake. Gaylen and Martha settled on a homestead in the town of Scott where they began their life’s journey. Together they renovated the original homestead, raised their family, and operated a dairy farm. Gaylen was a very hard worker, from milking cows twice a day to planting and harvesting various crops, he worked alongside his devoted wife and nurtured his family on the farm.
In later years, they changed to beef farming where he especially enjoyed watching the newborn calves frolic and play in the evenings.
Gaylen was proud of being a founding member of the Scott Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 36 years. He was a life-long member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, where he served as a trustee, a Eucharistic minister, and director on the Cemetery Board.
Gaylen was a neighbor to all, who never met a stranger, and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his attendance at farm auctions.
Gaylen is survived by his five children, Kevin (Lori) Derrick of Deer Park, Gary Derrick of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, Craig Derrick of Spooner, Sheryl (Gregory) Campbell of Chisago City, Minnesota, and Tim (Darcy) Derrick of Zimmerman, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, Jami, Jessi, Jodi, Kori, Tommy, Tyler, Brice, Cameron, Corby, Ryan, and Katie; 11 great-grandchildren, Gabe, Anna, David, Carter, Tyler, Makenna, Grace, Dylan, Kora, Kroix, and Knox; and many nieces and nephews.
Gaylen is preceded in death by his wife, Martha; parents, William Sr. and Beatrice Derrick; two brothers, William Jr. and Loren Derrick; and beloved angel babies.
A graveside service for Gaylen will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the Sacred Hearts Cemetery in A&H with Fr. Chandra as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed towards the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Stanton Island, NY 10305, or towards the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or www.heart.org and click the “donate now” button.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Gaylen’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
