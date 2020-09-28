Gayle Okonek

Gayle (Salquist) Okonek, 87, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sep. 14, 2020.
Gayle Anita Salquist was born on November 14, 1932, in Spooner, the daughter of Earl and Alice (Johnson) Salquist. Gayle grew up on a farm founded by her grandfather and was active in 4H raising calves along with other school activities until her high school graduation in 1950.
Gayle earned a degree in elementary education at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse in 1954 and began her fulfilling 37-year teaching career in Minneapolis.
On July 16, 1955, Gayle was joined in marriage to high school classmate and the love of her life, Don Okonek. Their enduring, happy union lasted 65 years until her passing.
Gayle was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was both loving and fun-loving, always at the center of family holiday and birthday celebrations. She was passionate about art and loved to help others create art. She loved to cook and bake. Gayle cherished her grandsons and loved to be with them whether baking for the fair or even riding go-karts.
Gayle was a dedicated third-grade teacher over many years at Tri City Elementary School. She cared deeply about all of her students and saw the potential in each of them. Gayle remembered all her students and remained interested in their lives for years beyond their time in her classroom. After retirement she volunteered at Tri City and Hucrest Elementary Schools. Gayle’s positive, encouraging, and serving nature was truly special.
Gayle is survived by her loving husband, Don; her three sons, Pat (Marilyn) Okonek, Chris (Jill) Okonek, and Tony Okonek; and seven grandsons, Patrick, Zane, Timothy, Garrett, Marshal, Carson, and Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alice; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Hazel; and her brother, Del.
A Celebration of Life service honoring Gayle is planned for October 17 at 1 p.m. at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Gayle's name to Saving Grace Animal Shelter, Roseburg, Oregon.
