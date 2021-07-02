Gayle Chowaniak

Gayle Nancy (Andrews) Chowaniak of Shell Lake was born April 19, 1954, and passed away peacefully with family at her side on June 28, 2021, at Indianhead Medical Center.
Gayle enjoyed life. She had a big heart. Her passions included the Minnesota Vikings, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, hanging out with friends, playing horseshoes, and music of many genres.
Gayle is survived by her sister, Anita Galli; brothers, Warner (Laurie) Andrews and Daryl (Judy) Andrews; 10 nieces and nephews, Suanne (Derrick) Olson, Sarona, Misty Galli (Joe Greget), Medford, Alice (Casey) Shockman, Wayzata, Minnesota, Alexander (Allison) Andrews, Manhattan, New York, Kimberly (Mark) Stuefer, Jefferson City, Missouri, Wendy Breth (Harry DeFor), Woodbury, Minnesota, Jason Andrews, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Gina (Dean) Wendt, Mosinee, Aaron Andrews, Eagan, Minnesota, and Timothy (Amanda) Andrews, Rice Lake. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews, along with numerous cousins and friends.
Gayle was preceded in death by her husband, Vic; parents, Ad and Margaret Andrews; brother, Tony Andrews; and brother-in-law, Frank Galli.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 10, at the Get-A-Way Bar in Sarona at 3 p.m. Burial will take place on Sunday, July 11, at 1 p.m. at Madge Cemetery in the town of Madge.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
