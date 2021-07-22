Gary Garman, 73, a resident of Sarona, died at his home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born on September 16, 1947, in Sycamore, Illinois, to Donald and Jean (Fellinger) Garman. He attended the Marengo Schools and later Eastern Illinois University and also Northern Illinois University.
Gary worked for Mid States Concrete Products where he started out in the field, and later moved into sales where he became the top salesman for many years, retiring in September of 2008. He was volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in Marengo, Illinois, from 1970 to 1975, and later in McFarland, Wisconsin, starting in 1976, where he was also the fire chief, retiring in March of 2013.
Gary was a member of the Jaycees in both Marengo and also McFarland, the Optimists Club in McFarland, the Wisconsin Fire Chiefs Association, and was also awarded McFarland’s Citizen of the Year in 2008.
Gary took great pride in everything he did and always tried his best, which allowed him to be an outstanding individual at work, his community, and home. He was known to be a dedicated coach, Cub Scout leader, teacher, and expert bingo caller. Gary had many talents that included woodworking and general carpentry. In his off time, Gary was a tournament softball player and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and boating.
Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janet, of Sarona; son Kevin (Susan) Garman of Sauk City; daughter, Laura (Bryan) Schmitz, of Hudson; grandson, Tim Garman, of Milwaukee; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Garman.
A celebration of Gary’s life open house will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, starting at noon, at Gary’s home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary’s name would be greatly appreciated to the McFarland Fire Department Association, 5915 Milwaukee St., McFarland, WI 53558.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Gary’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.