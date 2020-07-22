Fredrick ‘Fred’ ‘Dick’ Barbee

Fredrick Richard Barbee of Minong passed away at the age of 84 at Shell Lake Care Center on July 15, 2020. Also known as “Dick” to some of his friends, he was born on August 8, 1935, in Superior to Clay and Hazel Barbee.
Fred grew up in Minong and graduated from Northwood High School in 1953. He moved to the Minneapolis area to find work. Fred met and married Carol Durand of Spooner in 1956. They started and raised their family in Minneapolis. In 1976 he and Carol moved their family back to Minong.
Having seen a need in the area for a repair service, he started “Repairs Unlimited,” teaching his sons a useful trade that is still being used today. Fred was very knowledgeable, a great teacher, and would correct your grammar whenever he saw fit. He enjoyed photography, astronomy, writing, and music which included writing several songs, playing his organ and keyboard, and singing. He had a great sense of humor, was quick witted, and always had an interesting fact or comeback for any occasion.
In June of 2012 Fred married Sandi Hronzy of Winter and gained a son, Glenn Vaghy. He and Sandi loved to follow boxing, the Packers, and of course the Brewers. They also enjoyed the occasional seafood buffet in Danbury.
Most of all Fred was a man of faith, enjoyed being with his family, and he will be greatly missed by all.
Fred is survived by his wife, Sandi Barbee of Minong; daughters, Sherlyn (Ed) Donner of Littleton, Colorado, and Jannyce Barnes of Elk River, Minnesota; sons, Anthony (Nancy) Barbee of Minong and Glenn Vaghy of Bouton, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Peggy Barbee; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Fred is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including special nephew Donny (Lorna) Sofia of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Hazel Barbee; his four siblings, Helen May of Marshalltown, Iowa, Dorothy Sofia of Ninilchick, Alaska, Ione (Bernyce) Tysdale of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Brandon (Bud) Barbee of Oro Valley, Arizona; his wife, Carol Barbee of Minong; and a son, Richard Scott Barbee of Gordon.
Internment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Minong.
Graveside service will be on August 1 at 11a.m. with a gathering of family and friends to follow at the home of his son, Tony Barbee
Officiant will be Pastor Kevin Kaiser of Calvary Lutheran Church, Minong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.