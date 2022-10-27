Frederick Briggs

Fred Briggs, age 84, a resident Minong, died at his home on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Frederick Briggs was born and raised on the east side of Chicago, Illinois, to parents, George and Myrtle (Wendt) Briggs on December 22, 1937. After school, he enlisted and served in the U.S. Armed Services. After his discharge, he worked various jobs that took him throughout the United States, living in Whiting, IN, for some time, until he moved to the Rice Lake area and began working for Sadowski Concrete. In the fall of 1990, he met Elaine and they would be later married on August 18, 1993, in Chetek. After working for Sadowski Concrete and living in the Minong area, he found work at the Danbury, Hertel and Turtle Lake casinos in their security division. Fred then was elected to five terms as the Village of Minong Constable and lastly worked with his wife Elaine for the DNR doing boat checks at area lakes. In his off time, he enjoyed camping and just going for rides with his wife, Elaine, meeting his morning coffee crew in Minong and fishing.

