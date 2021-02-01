Frank R. Mortensen, 85, of Shell Lake, formerly of Spring Lake Park and Lexington, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
He was the 13th of 15 children born to Magnus and Gena (Christiansen) Mortensen on the family farm in Barronett Township. He graduated from Spooner High School in 1953 and served two years in the Army.
Frank had a long career in fire protection as a sprinkler fitter. He was proud to be the longest active member of Local 417, recently celebrating 50 years. In 2003, he retired to his farm in Sarona, the place he loved the most.
For many years he played softball and said those were some of the best times of his life. He really enjoyed fishing and deer hunting season with family and friends.
“Frank was a true family man, the first to lend a helping hand, and our rock,” the family said. “He is irreplaceable and we will always remember his sense of humor, his talent for giving nicknames, and his joy for life.”
He will be forever loved and missed by his daughter, Toni Mortensen, and son, Brian Mortensen; grandchildren, Heather (Luke) Thielen, Devon (Tony) Jackson, and Adam Olson; great-grandchildren, Mason, Emalyn, Bennett, and Colton; sister, Margaret Jones; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents and 13 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, at Salem Lutheran Church in Shell Lake with Pastor Sue Odegard officiating. Burial will be in Lake Side Cemetery, Barronett. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
