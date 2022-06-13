Frank Charles Sorensen

Frank Charles Sorensen, of Webb Lake, Wisconsin, quietly passed away on June 5, 2022. He was 90 years old.

Frank was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Donald and Gwendolyn Sorensen in 1932. Frank attended Sullivan High School in Chicago before graduating from New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL. Working summers in Spooner, WI, he met the love of his life, Marjorie Hedberg, of Webb Lake, WI. Frank and Marge got married on June 27, 1953, after which they moved to the Chicago area, where Frank worked for an independent telephone company in Des Plaines, Illinois, for the next 35 years, with a 2-year interruption while he served his country in Germany with the US Army, 34th Signal Battalion.

