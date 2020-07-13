Francis ‘Fritz’ Meacham

Francis “Fritz” Arden Meacham passed away, peacefully, on April 16, 2020, in his home, with Melanie at his side, after a short, aggressive case of leukemia.

Francis was born on June 6, 1941, to Lewis A. and Iris I. (Mott) Meacham at what is now Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary where his father worked. He graduated from Spooner High School and spent one year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. College was not for Fritz, he would rather be working. He worked in various jobs and married Sharon Kappus, and they had two children, Frank and Debbie. He worked at the Coast to Coast store in Spooner for many years.

His favorite job in his entire career was working with his very good friend, Ben Hussani, at BW Mechanical.

Fritz was in several bands for 50 years, starting with the Blue Boys and ending with the New Edition. He played at the Maple Ridge every month for over 40 years. He was an outdoor enthusiast, loving to hunt, fish, and just being out in nature especially with his best friend, Jim “JD” Didier.

He enjoyed going to Alaska to fish with his brothers. The trout stream or sitting on a bucket ice fishing was his church. He talked with God many times when out by himself.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie; brother, Jim “Bob” (Donna) Meacham; sister, Kay (Rich) Shook, brothers, Lyman (Dyann) Meacham and John (Carol) Meacham; step-children, Jennifer Girard, Matt Girard, Julie Cook, Brian Cook, and Amanda Martin; several grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Thorhaug; and step-grandson, Daniel Girard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his two children, Frank and Debbie; and a special friend of the family, Jeff Lenz.

A public visitation will be held at Spooner Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, from 4 until 7 p.m. A private memorial service was held. Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Frtiz’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

