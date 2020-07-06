Francis 'Frank' Galli

Francis Paul Galli, 77, formerly of Madge, died on July 2, 2020, at Shell Lake.
Frank was born on March 18, 1943, at Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Clement V. Galli and Ann K. Cross. He attended and graduated Fenwick High School, and following high school he entered the Dominican Brothers.
Leaving the Dominican life after six years, Frank’s occupations included farming, carpentry, commercial fisherman in Alaska, as well as a caretaker for several homes. Frank then bought a farm in Burnett County. There he met and married Anita Andrews of the town of Madge on March 7, 1970.
His hobbies included gardening, woodcarving, studying Native American culture, and spending time with family. He had many names he was known by, including Dancing Bear, Kootsnahoo, Tic Ta Lick Tac, among many others. His favorite was Banga, which was given to him by his grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anita M. Galli; his children, Suanne (Derrick) Olson and Misty (Joseph Greget) Galli; three grandchildren, Sasha (Dan) Murphy, Ryan (Jenna) Murphy, and McKayla (Ryley) Holden; two great-grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews; and five siblings, Ann (Dick) Olson, Mary (Thomas) Schmidt, Bill (Linda) Lennox, Michael (Judy) Lennox, and Nellie Yeisley.
Frank was preceded in death by his dad, Clement Victor Galli, and his mother, Ann Katherine (Galli) Lennox
Cards and memorials may be directed to Anita Galli, N3506 Cty. Hwy. M, Sarona, WI 54870.
Online messages or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
