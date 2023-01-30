...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN, Taconite Harbor to
Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two
Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Frances Weddig, 73, of Cambridge, Minnesota, formerly of Spooner, Wisconsin, died January 27, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.
Frances was born February 5, 1949, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of Peter and Lee Heffler. At the age of four, her family moved to California. Frances graduated from Venice High School in 1966. She met her husband, Donald Weddig, while he was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. They married June 24, 1972, in Santa Monica, California. They moved to Stratford, Wisconsin, in 1977 for Donald's career as a computer programmer and to be closer to his family. In 1990, with their three daughters, they moved to Spooner when Donald accepted a job with the DNR. Frances spent most of her adult life working in the fast-food industry.
