Frances Weddig

Frances Weddig, 73, of Cambridge, Minnesota, formerly of Spooner, Wisconsin, died January 27, 2023, at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge.

Frances was born February 5, 1949, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of Peter and Lee Heffler. At the age of four, her family moved to California. Frances graduated from Venice High School in 1966. She met her husband, Donald Weddig, while he was stationed at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. They married June 24, 1972, in Santa Monica, California. They moved to Stratford, Wisconsin, in 1977 for Donald's career as a computer programmer and to be closer to his family. In 1990, with their three daughters, they moved to Spooner when Donald accepted a job with the DNR. Frances spent most of her adult life working in the fast-food industry.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Weddig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments