Frances Santas

Frances “Fran” Dorene Santas, 71, of Sarona, Wisconsin, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 20, 1950, in New Hanover County, North Carolina, to Percy and Maggie (Huggins) Gurganious. Fran worked as a pharmacist technician, bar manager, and was a retail clerk for Navy Exchange program and Kwik Trip.
Fran enjoyed a simple life, burning candles, collecting Northwoods bear memorabilia, and loved holding a conversation with anyone that she met. She was a brutally honest person, had a great sense of humor, and loved her family – especially being a grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Santas Jr.; four children, Stephen (Teresa) Pearson, Heather Anderson, Stephanie (Max) Johnson, and Joseph (Amanda) Santas III; 12 grandchildren; a brother, Edward Gurganious; nieces and nephews; and two furry canines, Dodger and Sami.
A celebration of her life will be held in summer 2022. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, is in charge of the arrangements.
