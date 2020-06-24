Floyd E. Lindemann, 88, of Shell Lake passed away on June 16, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.

He was born on November 6, 1931, in Lakeland Township, Barron County, to Otto and Nellie Lindemann. He married Nina Wisner on July 9, 1952, in Pine City, and they resided in the Rice Lake, Webb Lake, and Shell Lake areas for many years.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

Floyd is survived by his wife, Nina; three daughters, Roxanne (Dennis) Korgman, Patty (Sam) Behrndt, and Connie (Mark) Hageny; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Melvin (Mickey) Lindemann of Rosemount, Minnesota, and George (Marlis) Lindemann of Cumberland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Nellie Lindemann.

A graveside service will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with full military honors.

Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Floyd’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

