Floyd Lindemann, 88, of Shell Lake, WI, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, WI.
He was born November 6, 1931, in Lakeland Township, Barron County, to Otto and Nellie Lindemann. He married Nina Wisner on July 9, 1952, in Pine City and they resided in the Rice Lake, Webb Lake, and Shell Lake areas for many years. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Nina; three daughters, Roxanne (Dennis) Korgman, Patty (Sam) Behrndt, and Connie (Mark) Hageny; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Melvin (Mickey) Lindemann of Rosemount, MN, and George (Marlis) Lindemann of Cumberland, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Nellie Lindemann.
A graveside service will be held for Floyd at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at noon with full military honors. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Floyd’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
