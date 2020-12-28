Florence Millard

Florence J (Otte) Millard passed away on December 20, 2020 in Spooner.
She was born on February 15, 1919, the seventh of 12 children born to William Otte and Anna (Wille) Otte in Randolph, Minnesota. She married Harold Millard on December 3, 1938; she said Harold wanted to get married in December because he wanted someone with warm feet at night. They were married at her parents’ home, and she wore a blue satin wedding dress.
They lived on the Childs farm where Harold worked as a handyman. Lester was born on December 7, 1941. They moved from Minnesota to the Baker farm east of Spooner in 1942. The Baker farm was a dairy farm, and they also raised white-faced cattle. Horses were always a part of the farm.
Vicki was born on August 8, 1944, and Lannie Mathiesen, Harold’s younger brother, came to live with them in 1945. Barb was born on November 24, 1950. During the years at the Baker farm, they attended the Anah Church and were active in 4-H and the Heart of the North Saddle Club.
In 1956 they moved to the “Wheel-In.” It was just a small drive-in root beer stand at the beginning but a Go Kart track and then Mobile Home Park were added. They sold the business in 1979 and built a new home just north of Spooner. They became members of United Methodist Church in 1962 where they both were very active. They were charter members of the Rolling Hills Snowmobile Club.
On August 1, 1985, Harold passed away suddenly from an aneurism after 47 years of marriage. “We truly believe that she has been keeping very busy filling time all these years until she can be with him once again,” the family said.
Florence sold the home and for the next few years lived in an apartment in Spooner. She traveled to Arizona, Alaska, and Germany visiting family members. In 1991 she started going to the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky and for the next several years she spent a part of every year there, making a total of 13 trips. This was one of the most rewarding tasks she ever did. She moved into the cabin on Dunn Lake in 1996 and spent 10 years there before moving to Hilltop apartments in 2006.
Florence always liked to visit and stay in touch with the relatives. She and Barb, and sometimes Richelle and kids made an amazing number of trips to Minnesota, Illinois, and southern Wisconsin for graduations, wedding showers, weddings, baby showers and birthdays. But even growing up, Barb remembers the trips to Minnesota to visit Grandpa and Grandma Otte and the extended families there, often stopping in New Richmond on the way down to see Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Milt. “We are so thankful that she instilled in us the importance of family and the bonding of generations,” the family said.
She also instilled a strong work ethic, community involvement, and connection with the church and Christian responsibilities.
She is survived by one son, Lester (Judie) Millard, and their children, Les (Shari) Millard, Jeff (Bev) Millard, Lyn Millard, Gregg (Ally) Millard), Lee Millard, and Lori (Gary) Cunningham; daughter, Vicki (Jerry) Peterson, and their children, Suzette (Mark) Jordan, Colette (John) Montgomery, and Evette Gruber; daughter, Barb (Rick) Anderson and their children, Nate (Val) Anderson, Jay (Shannon) Anderson, and Richelle (Jeff) Hanson. A total of 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Odell Peterson of Rochester, Minnesota; sisters-in-law, Mable Mathiesen and Wilma Turnbull; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to Harold and Lannie, she was proceeded in death by her four brothers and six sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
