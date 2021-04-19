Evelyn Waggoner

Evelyn E. Waggoner, 85, of Minong died on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Evelyn Elnora Faber was born August 28, 1935, in the town of Chicog, Washburn County, the daughter of Leslie F. and Gladys E. (Cogswell) Faber. Evelyn attended elementary school at the one-room schoolhouse in Chicog. She graduated from high school in 1953 and went on to study at the Normal School teacher’s college in Rice Lake.
Evelyn married her sweetheart, Bill Waggoner, in Waukegan, Illinois, on December 30, 1955. They lived in various places in Wisconsin before settling on their farm in Minong, where they raised two sons, Bill and Jim.
Evelyn did everything possible to make others’ lives easier. She loved her sons and her grandchildren fiercely and without reservation. Evelyn relished reading, cooking, and baking. If you never tasted her homemade coleslaw or date pinwheel cookies, you missed out.
If she wasn’t watching classic movies or rooting for the Packers or Brewers, you’d probably find her playing Yahtzee or cards. Evelyn enjoyed bowling, CBS soap operas, singing “Happy Birthday,” and spoiling everyone at Christmas.
She made it her mission to include everyone in the warmth of her love and goodness. The coffee was always on for whoever stopped to visit, and the treats were never-ending. Her generosity was legendary. You couldn’t leave her house without a grocery bag full of items that she pressed lovingly upon you.
Evelyn was a wonderful mom, the very best grandma, and was extra proud to be a great-great-grandmother.
After a long separation from her husband, Bill, who died in August of 1987, they are together again, where they belong.
Evelyn is survived by her sons, Bill (JoAnn) and Jim (Karen), and her grandchildren, Jennifer Hartling (Mike), Jessica Anderson (Marcus), and Jeremy Waggoner; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; nieces, nephews, in-laws, and numerous bonus grandchildren.
A private family service will be held.
“In place of sending flowers, please hug your loved ones in honor of our beloved mother and grandmother,” the family said.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.