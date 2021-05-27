Evelyn “Judy” Tranmer-Cameron, 75, of Sarona passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, surrounded by her three sons and other family and friends, at her son’s home in Marion, Iowa.
She was born on April 9, 1946, in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Yvonne (Arnsby) Christmas. Judy was raised in Chicago and was a 1965 graduate of Harlem High School. She was a graduate of the Eau Claire School of Cosmetology and also the University of Wisconsin at Superior.
In 1967, Judy was married to LeRoy Cameron. The couple later divorced. On June 13, 1981, Judy was united in marriage to Frank Glen Tranmer. Judy worked as a hairdresser for many years. She was the owner of Geneva Products from 2005-2019.
Judy enjoyed taking care of her cabin and property. Her hobbies included art and travel. Judy was a devout Jehovah’s Witness of the Shell Lake Congregation. She loved her family and sharing her faith.
Survivors include her three sons, Mark (Tracy)Cameron of Marion, Iowa, Keith Cameron of Marina Del Rey, California, and Mike Bickham of Hudson, Wisconsin; her nine grandchildren, Ebony, Jordan, India, Holdan, London, Josiah, Sam, Max, and Abbie; her three siblings, Lucas Arnsby of California, Michael Arnsby of Illinois, and Debbie Boykins of Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Tranmer; and two brothers, Gerard and Norman Arnsby.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.