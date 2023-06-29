Evelyn J. Campbell, a resident of Shell Lake Health Care Center, passed away at the age of 90 at the Indianhead Medical Center on June 21, 2023. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Spooner.

Evelyn was born Evelyn Joyce Campbell on March 26, 1933, to parents, Marion and Mary Campbell. She grew up in the Trego area and lived in California for a short time. She graduated from Spooner High School in 1951.

