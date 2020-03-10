Evelyn Mae "Evie" Campbell, 90, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake with Father Phil Juza officiating. Burial will be at the Spooner Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., and also for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the church.
A full obituary will follow next week.
