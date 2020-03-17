Evelyn Mae "Evie" Campbell, 90, of Spooner, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
She was born on October 8, 1929, in Spooner to Joseph and Emma (Brown) Schullo and was raised on a dairy farm. She was married in Trego on July 16, 1947, to Gerald Campbell. They farmed for years and raised their family in West Sarona.
In 1977, Gerald passed away, and Evie furthered her education by attending technical college. She earned her LPN certification in 1979 and began her career as an LPN for Shell Lake Memorial Hospital, specializing in neonatal care but working in all departments, retiring at the age of 80 after 30 years.
Evie will be dearly missed by all who knew her as a hardworking, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Daniel) King of Trego, Michael (Aleka) Campbell of Mennassis, Virginia, Gary (Paula) Campbell of Trego, and James (Joni) Campbell of Trego; grandchildren, Kasey, Michael, Paul, Andrea, Jamie, Gerald, Brayton, Elizabeth, Cory, Taree, and Kali; great-grandchildren, Connor, Taylor, Max, Jaxson, Hannah, Garrett, Lauren, Christopher, Jackson, Grayson, Haleigh, Jason, Sophia, Levi, Cara, Charlie, Lucas, Freya, and Jace; her sister-in-law, VerJean Schullo of Shell Lake; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Evie was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents; and her brother, John.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Shell Lake, with Father Phil Juza officiating. Burial will be in Spooner Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers were Michael Campbell Jr., Paul King, Gerald Campbell, Brayton Campbell, Cory Campbell, and Connor Childs. Visitation was be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at the Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., and for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the church.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.