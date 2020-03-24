Evelyn Beaver

Evelyn J. Beaver, 75, of Hayward, known to many as “Freddie” or “Evie,” died on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her home.
Evelyn Jo Beaver was born on January 8, 1945, in Knox, Indiana, the daughter of Vern Beaver and Lois (Purcell) Porter. She attended Hayward school and went on to own various local bar and restaurant establishments.
Freddie took over the Hayward family business, Phipps Tavern, in the early '70s. She was an icon of the community, taking part in community events and hosting a yearly bike run at Phipps Tavern where all proceeds were donated to local nonprofits in her community.
You could always find Freddie playing cards, at bingo, or cooking for her family and friends. She loved fishing, hunting, and family gatherings. Anyone who knew Freddie knew she was extremely strong spoken, but she always knew when to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed help.
She will be missed by family and many friends that had the pleasure to be a part of her life.
She is survived by her children Ted (Pam) Olson, Kip (Lisa) Olson, Michael (Michelle) Strenke, Nick (Tammy) Strenke, and Casie (Jill) Strenke; and 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Foss; daughter, Hope Lee Strenke; parents, Vern Beaver and Lois Porter; brother, Jackie Beaver; and sister, Barbara Beaver.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.